Gov. Mbah pledges to provide  Enugu students with tools/skills to compete globally

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has pledged to provide students in Enugu with the basic educational tools and skills to enable them compete with their peers globally.

Mbah made the pledge during celebrations marking the 63rd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria by the Enugu State government, held at Okpara Square, on Sunday in Enugu.

The Governor said he is poised to create the necessary environment that would made the students and youths belong and reduce their appetite to travel, risking their lives in the desert and Mediterranean sea.

According to him, his government has started piloting a scheme of Smart Schools which is comparable to any primary school to Junior Secondary School anywhere in the world.

Mbah represented by his Deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, said the schools would be equipped with Information Communication and Technology (ICT), uninterrupted power supply, internet access for teaching, learning, research and coding.

“This will be accessible to all our people irrespective of their social standing in the society.

“It is our plan to extend the school to the 260 wards in Enugu State and it is achievable,” Mbah said.

The Governor added that his administration is creatively developing a model skills acquisition programme, in collaboration with development partners, to equip more of the young people with the tools and skills they need to take advantage of the private sector driven economy.

“We are investing in security to enable the youths thrive in an environment free from fear but with confidence to explore their God-given talents, potentials and capabilities.

“We have the responsibility to make them part of an emerging world driven by technology,” he said.

While commending all the teachers in Enugu State for the roles they play, Mbah promised to pay all outstanding pensions and gratuities of retired teachers in the state.

In his remarks, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, the Enugu State Commissioner for Education, said “to position Enugu as one of three top states in Nigeria, grow its GDP to US$30 billion per annum, and achieve zero per cent poverty headcount, it needs skilled workforce.

He explained that schools must produce skilled graduates and not certificate holders, hence, the ministry had started comprehensive reform of the basic education system in Enugu State by

changing the way children learn.

“We are moving away from a pedagogy that is based on memorisation to a pedagogy that emphasizes project-based and practice-based learning.

“This also includes ICT competency, as well as a curriculum that domesticates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEM), from Primary one to JSS three.

“After JSS 3, our children will have two pathways, they can proceed to Senior Secondary Schools for preparation to enter highly-reputable, research universities and professional colleges.

“Or they can proceed to Science, Technical, and Vocational High Schools and Colleges to become skilled professionals,” the commissioner said.

Mrs Ngozi Enih, the Enugu State Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, assured of government’s commitment to the welfare and progress of the people.

She said the state would continue to invest in education, healthcare, protecting women and children, infrastructure, and social services to uplift the standard of living for all residents.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment to the values that define us as a nation of unity, hope, and prosperity,” Enih said.

The highlight of the ceremony was a march past by Primary and Secondary School pupils and students in the state and the presentation of gifts to the winners.