Independence day tragedy: 8 roasted to death, 7 injured in Delta tanker explosion

No fewer than eight men were burnt to death and seven others injured on Sunday when a fuel tanker exploded at Ologbo bridge, on the Benin/Sapele expressway, Delta State.

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC which confirmed the tragedy said the deceased victims were burnt beyond recognition.

A statement by Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC Headquarters

the dual crash involved 15 different categories of vehicles.

It read: “The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has called on fleet operators, especially owners of tankers conveying inflammable products to ensure compliance with minimum safety standards by installing safety valves (Anti spill) in their vehicles. This is to eradicate all incidences of mishap resulting from lack of safety valves in tankers.

“The caution came following a fatal crash that occured at Ologbo Bridge, on the Benin/Sapele expressway, Delta State on 1 October, 2023 at 0100HRS.

“The dual crash involved 15 different categories of vehicles. The affected vehicles are; 1 Toyota Hiace Bus, 2 FORD Buses, 1 Volkswagen Passat passat, 2 J5 Peugeot buses, 1 Daylong Motorcycle and 8 Tankers.

“From the report gotten from the FRSC rescue team, a total of 15 people all male adults were involved. Out of this number, 7 people got injured, while 8 victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“The truck ladened with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), coming from Warri, Delta State fell on the highway and spilled the PMS product on the road, thereby leading to an explosion that gutted the aforementioned number of vehicles and the 15 male victims.

“Arising from this, the Corps Marshal, while calling on owners and operators of tankers to comply with all safety standards set by the government on operation of that category of vehicle on Nigerian roads, has directed Commanding Officers to ensure that tankers that do not meet safety standards are not allowed to ply the highways.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has sent his condolences to the families of victims who got burnt, following a tanker explosion at Koko junction, along Warri – Benin expreway on Sunday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor commiserated with the victims’ families on the sad incident.

He disclosed that the State Emergency Management Agency, led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Ejiro Terry was already at the scene to provide help and support for the victims.

Governor Oborevwori, who blamed the unfortunate incident on the poor state of federal roads, once again called on the Federal Government to expedite action in reconstructing failed portions of the road.

He said that citizens of the state and commuters encounter harrowing experiences navigating the road and called on the authorities to as a matter of utmost importance and urgency fix the road to avoid further incidents like this.

Oborevwori also used the opportunity to caution the people against taking the risk of attempting to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker, adding that it was a time bomb waiting to explode.

He said: “In the early hours of today, we got information that an explosion occurred at Koko junction along the Warri-Benin expressway.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with families of the victims who lost their lives to the inferno.

“This sad and unfortunate incident would have been avoided if the Federal Government had lived up to their responsibility of maintaining their roads.

“While I mourn the deceased, I use this medium to reiterate my earlier call on the Federal Government to save the lives of our people from these harrowing experiences.

“I also use this medium to advise our people to refrain from the dangerous act of scooping fuel from a fallen tanker because of the highly inflammable nature of the product”.