Gov Makinde, Labour Unions Broker Peace , as CCII, Labour Veterans intervene

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Following the intervention of veteran Labour leaders and the Central Council of Ibadan indigenes( CCII), striking workers and governor Seyi Makinde on Monday brokered peace on the tussle between the workers and the state government.

The aggrieved workers had since last week blocked the gate and other entrances to the state Secretariat Complex, housing the Office of the state governor.

However, the intervention of the concerned stakeholders in the state yielded fruit on Monday after hours of meetings between the governor and labour leaders.

Part of the grouse of the aggrieved workers are immediate payment of deduction of workers’ salaries, pensions, and cooperative by the state government, withheld workers promotion, and increase of workers salaries.

Also, the workers had accused the governor of evading meetings with labour leaders for over four years.

According to Cosmas Olalekan Oni, Secretary of, the Veterans Labour Association, the meeting took place at the private residence of the former Governor, Kolapo Ishola.

The meeting lasted for about three hours and in the end, the issues were amicably resolved.

After the meeting, Governor Makinde promised to address the entire workforce and the labour leaders this morning.

He also pledged to be holding quarterly meetings with the state Labour movement.

The promise was made by the state governor, Seyi Makinde on Monday at the Governor’s office, Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan while addressing the aggrieved workers.

Makinde noted that the week-long protest of the workers at the frontage of the government secretariat has undoubtedly negatively affected the state revenue.

The governor added that his administration would continue to prioritize the good nature of the state workforce and residents in general, stressing that he is ready to pay all outstanding deductions and arrears and other requests for a worthwhile condition of service.

Governor Makinde however, charged the protesting workers to remain positive and progressive, noting that leadership swings at will.

Meanwhile, the state governor called on the protesting workers to resume their duty posts while subsequent information will be disseminated to them through their union leaders.

In his reaction, the Chairman, of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Oyo State Council, Comrade Kayode Martins on behalf of the labour movement appreciated the governor for listening to the Unions.

He also apologized to the government for the open protest due to the misunderstanding between the two parties.

Martins further stated that the government has agreed to pay its deduction arrears, despatch promotion letters while payment of gratuities will take off from August.