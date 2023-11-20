Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

Gov. Diri Celebrates Jonathan at 66

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a unique and quintessential democrat and statesman.

Governor Diri, who eulogised Dr. Jonathan in a congratulatory message on his 66th birthday, said the former Nigerian leader carved a niche for himself through his glowing and exemplary democratic credentials.

In the message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, the Bayelsa governor said Jonathan remains an unrivalled pride of not only the state but also of Nigeria and indeed the African continent.

“Your credential as a global democracy ambassador and icon is outstanding.

“You have become a symbol of hope to nations and individuals by your exemplary conduct in public life.

“As a people and as a state, we are fortunate to have produced a leader like you that the whole world is proud of. We remain indebted for your lofty ambassadorial profile. The Government and People of Bayelsa State celebrate this moment with you and your family.”

While praying for greater grace and more years to celebrate his exceptional life of service, Governor Diri noted that Jonathan’s genial nature and forthright leadership attributes were worthy of emulation by younger generation of leaders.

He thanked the former President for his peerless support, saying his guidance and wise counsel have greatly contributed to the peace and stability of Bayelsa State.

“We pray for more fruitful years of quality service to humanity in good health,” said Diri.

