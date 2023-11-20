Prof Smart Egwu Otu: A perfect blend of learning and character

By CLEMENT NNACHI

The saying that knowledge is powers sticks well on Professor Smart Egwu Otu, a professor of Criminology and Security Studies who is currently the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences at Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo in Ebonyi State.

Typical of what obtains in the academia where success is driven by hard work and absolute commitment to the improvement of body of knowledge, Professor Egwu Otu is never known to indulge in cutting corners considering his firm believe in due process, methodological inquiry and empirical resolution of conflicts of interest.

Born on 11th February 1969, at Ifetedo area of Osun State Prof Smart Otu who hails from Ebonyi State studied at University of Western Cape, Belleville, Cape Town South Africa from where be obtained Ph.D. [2005] Sociology (Criminology) His dissertation was on drug trafficking and drug traffickers in South Africa.

In 2004, he obtained /D.Litt. & Phil. (Criminology) University of South Africa, Pretoria. Dissertation was on Armed robbery and armed robbers in Nigeria: A criminological analysis.

In 1995, he obtained M.SC. (Criminology) from University of Ibadan. Dissertation: Drug abuse among secondary school students in Ibadan metropolis.

Also in 1992, he bagged a B.Sc (Sociology), University of Port Harcourt with overall G.P.A.: 3.78 / 5.0 . Dissertation: Examination malpractices among university of Port Harcourt students.

Professor Smart Out’s areas of expertise include Organised Crime, Armed robbery, Strategic Security and African Criminology. Theoretical Criminology, Corruption Criminal Profiling Drug Trafficking and Use.

His Professional experience started at Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki and in 2020 he became the Dean Faculty of Management and Social Sciences Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, a position that he still holds date. He was former Dean Faculty of Law of the same University between 2019 and 2020.

Professor Smart Otu has been involved in community services at the national level including Returning Officer for Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River state during Senate bye-election held on December, 2020. He was also the Returning Officer for Aba South of Abia State during House of Representative bye-election held on March, 2022.

Additional university and community appointments and services rendered include member, Governing Council Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo, 2015-2019, member, Funai University Senate 2012 to date, member Funai University Budget Monitoring Committee 2013-2016, member, Funai University Disciplinary Committee from 2013 to2016 and member Funai Senate Ceremonial Committee 2015-2016. Professor Smart Otu is the current Chairman Department of Political Science/Psychology/Sociology Committee /FUNAI . He is also a Member, Civil Society Police Reforms Committee.

Between 2005 and 2010, Professor Smart Otu provided training and workshop on data analysis and report writing for a group of social work Staff and students of the department of Social Work, University of the Western Cape.

Professor Smart Otu selected recent Dissertations, supervised and served on more than 20 Dissertations for the Department of Sociology, Ebonyi State University, Alex Ekwueme Federal University and Abia State University.

Let us look at some of the other works and assignments that he had undertaken. He Supervised Correlational Analysis of Urbanization and Crime Nexus: A Study of Owerri, Imo state, Nigeria, 2021.

Supervised the Co-option of the Nigeria Police in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorism in Nigeria, 2021, supervised “Prison Adjustment Among Female Inmates in Abakaliki Prison, supervised Kidnapping and Kidnappers in Nigeria. A Criminological Analysis 2013. in addition to the Changing Operational Strategies of the Nigeria Police in a democratizing Nigeria 2013.

His Selected Training Workshops are Graduate Attaché/Interns, Centre for Drug Policy Research, RAND Corporation, 1700 Main Street, Santa Monica, California, USA, 6 June-6 July, 2004.

Professor Otu was a participant in a Multi-Sectoral Workshop on Vital Statistics and Civil Registration at the Imo State University, Owerri, 13th-14th February, 2008.

Participant in a Two-day Interactive Forum on Leadership Qualification and Appointment in the Nigeria Police Force Organized by CLEEN Foundation and NOPRIN, Abuja, November 29-30th 2011.

Participant/Trainee on 12-Days Intensive Faculty Development Workshop (Intensive Training on Teaching Strategies for Promoting Active Participation), organised by International Group of Education Transfer (LLC), Wright State University, Dayton Ohio, USA and Nigeria Universities and Commission (NUC) for selected Nigerian Universities Academics, held from 12-24 July, 2015 in Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio USA.

Selected Research Experiences and other Professional Activities include Research Assistant to Professor (Late) Inya Abam Eteng, on the Coping Mechanisms among Nigerian Undergraduate Students. Being A UNDP sponsored Research Project, 1991.

Research Assistant to (Late) Professor J.B Ojo on the Democratic Ideas and Behaviours among Nigerian Politicians. Being A Project sponsored by the Centre for Democratic Studies, Abuja 1992.

Participant (Editor) in a UNFPA and Nigeria Country Programme of Assistance to Nigeria (Endline/Baseline Survey, 2008) carried out in Ebonyi State between September-December, 2008.

Drug Trafficking and Drug Control: Matter of factly. Being a Paper Presented on the event of the Celebration of UN International Drug Day Organised by the NDLEA, Ebonyi State Chapter, June 26, 2009.

Guest Lecturer/Resource Person on a 3-day Workshop on Criminal Justice and Investigation organised by the Ebonyi State Police Command, Abakaliki from 13-15th August, 2009.

Sustainable Development and the Hope and Future of Ebonyi People: Gauging the Place of Ebonyi Youth in the Global Climate Change Challenge. Paper presented to Ebonyi State Chapter of the National Youth Council on the Occasion of its International Youth Day Celebration held from 12th-16th August, 2009.

Participant at the 3-day International Conference on Political Stability and Democratic Imperatives in a Dynamic Environment, organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and held at International Conference Centre, Abuja, April 12th-14th, 2010.

Member, Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Panel on Police Reform April-October, 2012 and other headship of CLEEN Foundation and NOPRIN, 2012.

Professor Smart Otu, professional membership include American Society of Criminology (ASC), Nigeria Anthropological and Sociological Association (NASA), International Criminal Justice Practitioners (ICJP), South African Sociological Association (SASA).

Among his numerous Publications and Articles are Thompson Reuters/Clarivate Analytics Indexed Journals

Organizational Trust and Correctional Staff job stress: a test among Nigerian prison officers, Psychology, Crime & Law, DOI: 10.1080/1068316X.2023.2227753. (Clarivate Analytics/Thompson Reuters).

Environment Variables on the Job Satisfaction of Nigerian Correctional Staff. Criminal Justice Studies: A Critical Journal of Crime, Law and Society, Vol.31, NO 2,160-177.

Professor Smart Otu has published various Books namely Otu, S. E. (2009). The Sociology of Drug Traffickers and Drug Trafficking: A Perspective from South Africa, Lap Lambert Academic Publishing AG & C). KG.: Koln, Germany.

Some Works in Progress include Otu. S.E. The Political Economy and the Politics Behind the making of illegal drug policy in Nigeria. Under Review by Critical Social Policy.

*Otu, S.E. Violating with Impunity: Explaining the Political Economy of Human Rights, Violations by the Nigerian Security Agencies. Under Review by Journal of Asian and African Studies (BlackWell Publications).

Professor Smart Otu, has received many grants, academic awards and fellowship.

*2003-2004: Member of the Four-man West Africa/U.S Research Association Department of States Fellowship Grant Awardees.

*2013/2014: TETFund Sponsored Research Grant Awardee to the Tune, of N1,0740.00

*2015: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Conference Sponsorship to the Tune of $2,750.

He has held several non-Professional Activities and Positions which include President, Association of Nigerian Students (ANSA), University of the Western Cape, Bellville, South Africa, Council Member, South African Sociological Association, Secretary General, Association of Afikpo Local Government Students, University of Port Harcourt Chapter, Financial Secretary, National Association of Abia State Students, University of Port Harcourt Chapter, Secretary General, Nigeria-Soviet Cultural Association, University of Port Harcourt as well as Head, Science & Laboratory Department, Ifetedo Grammar School.