Gov. Alia sought for stakeholders to join hands with SGF build veritable peaceful state

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Governor of Benue State Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has called on various stakeholders in the country to join hands with Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume to build a solid veritable peaceful state

Governor Alia made this declaration at Wannune, Tarka LGA, Benue State, at his Country home while speaking at reception to mark 70th birthday of the SGF whom he

referred to as an embodiment of knowledge in politics in Benue State and Nigeria at large

The Catholic priest Governor explained that Akume is blessed with wisdom noting knowledge of politics in Nigeria as well as Benue stressing his cyclopedia in the game

He further stated that his wealth of experience in public service and politics has placed him in vantage position where all of us deserved to rally round him and understudy politics to enhance development .

According to him, Akume has already paid his dues and it is incumbent on the younger generation to tap from his wisdom, leadership, acumen and reciprocated accordingly.

In his words were celebrating the living legend due to sagacity in politics, for the successes recorded nationally and otherwise known amongst his peers for humility and result oriented leader.

In his comment to the appeal of Bishop Isaac Dugu earlier during his sermon, Gov Alia admitted that the Bishop touched the core issues that bordered on the development of the State.

“Apparently referring National Assembly members as well as State Assembly and other relevant political bodies to rally round SGF to ensure a veritable peaceful state

“Let me make this clarion call to join me to with Sen Akume to take Benue to a greater height. It is all about the State and not about us.

“For those who want to sow seeds of discord will not succeed for the things that unite us are greater than things the that seeks to divide us “.he said

In his remarks during the thanksgiving Service, President, Bola Tinubu commended the SGF for his contributions to the country on nation building.

Represented by his wife, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, the President said the appointment of Akume as the SGF was a testament of his vast experience.

Speaking earlier, Sen George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said the killings in the country have reduced since the assumption to office of Mr President.

Sen Akume said the Federal Government was doing everything possible to end insecurity in the country.

He assured that he would continue to do everything possible to ensure that the State was united for better development.

He further described the President as a great Nigerian who was at home to everyone and urged Nigerians to love one another.

He commended all those who have over ten years supported him and those who identified with him at his 70th birthday anniversary and prayed God to grant them their heart desires.

Speaking on behalf of National Assembly Members, Mr Philip Agnese representing Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency disclosed that the NASS members did not hate Gov Alia.

Agbese said that all they expect of the governor was for him to work with them to bring development in the State.

“We never said you are not doing well. All we asked is that let work together to bring development to the State. You can better than what are are currently doing if we woke together. You a Priest, we don’t hate you and not against you”.

He said Sen Akume was a selfless politician who lived all his life for the people and that his best was yet to come.

The occasion was attended by National Chairman APC Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Kefas Agbu Taraba, Governor Adedapo Abiodun, Ogun State, Ministers, Senators, as well as ambassadors and Captains of industries.