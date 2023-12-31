We have deployed special intervention squad to address Plateau insecurity-IGP

…your presence restore confidence on our people-Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbelokun have stated that the Nigeria Police Force,NPF, had put machinery in motion to address deplorable security situation in Plateau through the deployment of tactical special intervention squad unit.

Egbelokun said this matching by president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to fish out perpetrators of the heinous crime against humanity which occurred on the Christmas Eve (24th December, 2023) in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau.

The Police IG made this known Friday while in a condolence visit to Plateau.

According to him, “I am in Plateau state second time within six months, and this time around on the sad note to condole with the Government and people of Plateau state on the sad event that took place on Christmas Eve. I am also here to give confidence to the people of the affected areas and the people of Plateau state generally.

“We have increase our deployment as directed by President Tinubu. Deployment of tactical unit to go into those affected areas and other areas. I have a specific instruction of Mr president to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act and to ensure that the killings in this state stop and that is what were committed to. We have started deploying adequately, were responding appropriately to this incident, and were not going to swept the matter under the carpet. Were deploying all our resources to ensure this doesn’t happen in Plateau again.

“The operation will be commenced in this state today with deployment of the tactical unit. You can see me coming with the DIG Operation, the DIG Intelligent is here with me, the AIG is here with me, the AIG of the zone is also here with me. The AIG of the zone has been order to relocate to Plateau until we record success on the operation that were starting today.

This special operation that were starting today will found the nucleus of our special intervention squad. I have made it public previously that, the special intervention squad is going to commenced in ten (10) pilot state in Nigeria including Plateau state. This special intervention that started today form the nucleus of that in Plateau state and I believe with this we are going to dominate the affected areas and ensure the criminals are brought to book and they do not come back for any attack again.”

He said the exercise is not aiming at any tribe or religion but stabilizing the security of the state, calling on people citizens to work in corporation with the security to enable them achieve success.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang while appreciating the police Inspector General over the condolence and his subsequent confirmation by the National security as IG believed his coming on board will restore confidence on Nigerians to ensure internal security is sustain looking at his track records of achievement.

Governor Mutfwang laments that because of overzealous of some security some traumatized victims becomes a skip goat, advised that in dealing with the perpetrators, more attention should focus on knowing their sponsors.

He thanked president Tinubu for working the talk and other service chiefs who are up and doing to deal with situation.

He expressed confidence that Plateau would regain its status as a home of peace and tourism.

President of Plateau Traditional council of Chiefs and Emirs, Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba have plead with President Tinubu to equip the Nigerian Police Force with modern technologies, training and capacity building.

The monarch said it is very unfortunate the terrorists are gathering momentum on daily basis by their sponsors while Nigeria security architecture continue backsliding.

While praying for the IG and his men, he call for speedy completion of Police Mobile Barrack in Gashish district of Barkin-Ladi local government that is under construction.