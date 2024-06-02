Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices features Nigerian designers

On this week’s Globacom-sponsored African Voices Changemakers on CNN, two Nigerian fashion icons, Dumebi Andrea Iyamah (brand name Andrea Iyamah) and Ruth Erikan James (brand name Veeke James), will feature as guests.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Andrea Iyamah is a fashion designer who is Canadian-Nigerian. Her fashion label, “Andrea Iyamah”, specializes in bridal, swimsuit, and ready-to-wear lines. She founded the company and serves as its CEO. Celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Ciara, Issa Rae, and Genevieve Nnaji, have all donned her designs.

Iyamah, who was born on March 18, 1993, left her professional studies early at the age of 17 to start her fashion brand, Andrea Iyamah. The company is based in Toronto, and in 2017 it opened a flagship store in Lagos.

Bright colors and intricate patterns are hallmarks of current design, and Andrea Iyamah’s colorful swimwear combines African tradition with style.

Veekee James, on the other hand, learned how to sew when she was still a young child from her mother Esther James, who was also involved in fashion design.

In fact, it was her mother who gave her the inspiration to launch “Veekee James”, her own clothing line, in 2019. Over time, she established two fashion brands: “Shoprikan” for ladies and “Veekee James Man” for men. With her magnificent gowns, which are renowned for their flawless craftsmanship and red carpet appeal, Veekee James transforms bespoke couture.

On the weekly feature show, CNN’s Larry Madowo delves into the world of the two Nigerian designers who are revolutionizing international fashion.

This Saturday, the show will be on air on DSTV Channel 401 at 8.30 a.m.; a rerun will air at noon same day. There will be two reruns on Sunday, one at 4.30 a.m. and the other at 7 p.m.