Tension: Anambra Community vows never to recognize presumed dead monarch if he resurrects as rumoured 

The people of Ogwuaniocha community, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, vowed weekend never to recognize their presumed dead or missing monarch, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, if he eventually resurrects or resurfaces as being currently speculated in some quarters in the area.

It was gathered that relations and supporters of the monarch had intensified plea to the monarch’s opposition group to Join the monarch’s faction in welcoming back the monarch from his yet-to-be-identified journey and to allow him to reign for three more years as part of the reconciliation of the crisis that has torn the community into pieces as the community is presently deserted.

Reacting to the rumor of resurrection after about three years of the alleged killing/missing of the monarch, the secretary, Odua (Igwe) in- council, Chief Isadebe Kenneth Sunday, confirmed that the Monarch’s relations and supporters are pleading that the monarch be accorded rousing reception that he is going to resurrect for peace to reign supreme.

“Yes, they are begging now that we should join them to receive Oliver Nnaji back to our community and allow him to continue to reign for the next three years to be able to restore peace which has eluded us since he Oliver imposed himself as our monarch instead of our Igwe-elect, Igwe Ogidiga Ogana.

“So how come that they are begging that the dead should rule the living. It means they are suffering the people for nothing because it means he is alive and they know where he is staying. His wife, Ngozi Nnaji, should be made to explain where her husband, (, Monarch) is staying.

“These show that all they have been saying are lies, those that will welcome him on arrival are his cohorts, our monarch-elect, Ogana and others were falsely accused of being behind the killing of the monarch but I was freed based on a no case submission in the court.

“Presently they have earmarked 17 people to plead for their support for the monarch’s recognition on arrival and failure they will be tagged brains behind the killing of the monarck. As far as you are a member of the Odua in council you should be arrested and termed one of the killers by the missing monarch’s faction.

” Oliver Nnaji can never be recognized by us because ne never went through due process to be issued with certificate of recognition by former governor Willie Obiano and we urge Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to come to our rescue by restoring peace in our Ogwuaniocha community,” he pleaded.

Also a former Igweship candidate of the community, Chief Christopher Nduba Obumselu, disclosed that, “I was the one they wanted to be their king before Olive Nnaji objected and I and others who were contesting sacked for peace to reign.

“There is lobbying and intriques for us to join hands in welcoming Oliver who was presumed dead, back to our community and those who refuse will be termed opposition and arrested. Oliver’s people know his whereabouts, that he is alive and not dead if not why are they pleading that we join in welcoming him to continue to rule us when he didn’t go through normal process to be monarch,” he querried.

In his own contribution, a community leader, Ogana Anthony Obidigbo, reiterated that he can not be deterred by the antics of the opposition and those oppressing defenceless people in the community from aiding the oppressed.

” I was detained even before the alleged killing of the monarch and by the Grace of God released and just about a month ego I was arrested by Police on allegation by opposition in Diaspora that I was among those that killed the monarch but police after investigation found that I am Innocent of the offence and released.

“I was arrested for refusing to accept Oliver as Igwe, we are 17 earmarked to accept or be arrested. If Oliver comes back as they said it is good so that he will repair the damages he caused. When I was arrested I asked them how can I accept someone said to have died to be my monarch.. Somebody who had dead, how can he take back the Igweship stool.

“Those who are pleading that we accept the assumed dead Oliver as king if he comes back are his cohorts. No fewer than 40 innocent people have been arrested in this case of missing or dead Igweship saga. We plead to Governor Soludo and security operatives to prevail on the wife of the missing monarch, Ngozi Nnaji, to disclose where the husband is staying. Why are they asking us to allow the monarch to return when they said we killed him,” he querried.