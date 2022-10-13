GHSAAAL stresses need to support girls for progress in communities…..Gives prizes to essay competition winners

Girls in Nigeria should be supported to achieve their God-given potentials and become change makers driving progress in their homes and communities.

The Girls High School Aba Alumni Association Lagos chapter (GHSAAAL) stated this while engaging young girls in Lagos.

The Association said this became necessary because girls everywhere continue to face unapparelled challenging encounters to their physical; mental, social wellness and their education.

Stating that Nigerian girls are not immune to these challenges, GHSAAAL said they needed protection for a safe, secure, unbiased and violence free life.

“Quite a number of abuses of girls were recorded due to challenges of COVID 19. With adversity, however, comes resourcefulness, creativity, tenacity, and resilience”, the Association stated.

It said it was against this backdrop that the GHSAAAL members, as a way of supporting young girls and bringing out the best in them, engaged students of Kuramo Senior Secondary School and Victoria Island Senior Secondary school with an essay contest with the theme: “Empowered Girls become empowered women”.

The Association explained that out of the essays received, top three students from each school were selected for oral presentation on the topic, adding that the grand finale of the essay (oral presentation) coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child.

The oral contest was keenly contested for and Miss Ogunlaru Olamide of Kuramo Senior Secondary School came as the 1st prize winner with a N20,000 award; 2nd Prize N15,000 was won by Major Victorious of Victoria Island Senior Secondary School while the 3rd Prize of N10,000 was won by Monday Purity of Victoria Island Senior Secondary School.

The same opportunity was also used to train the girls on British parliamentary debate style.

The Vice President of GHSAAAL, Dr. Mrs. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, said the main objective was to support the girls to be the best that they can be and not succumb to pressure from the environment and negative narratives that tend to limit the girl child.

