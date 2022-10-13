Tinubu is an achiever, deserves our votes -Kwara Gov, Yasin…….Najeem Yasin, other dignitaries seek re-election for Gov

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday said the excellent track records of achievements and capacity of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to build a formidable team are enough grounds to elect him as the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, AbdulRazaq said Asiwaju achieved so much to place Lagos on a sound footing and could employ same template to consolidate on the gains of the past years and break new great grounds to transform the country as a president.

The Governor was speaking at a symposium to officially unveil the YASIN for Tinubu/Shettima Presidency and AbdulRazaq/Kayode Governorship 2023 – an initiative of Alhaji Usman Najeem Yasin, Deputy President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

“When you are to select candidates for a political party, or president for Nigeria, what people should look out for are track records of candidates, what they have been able to do in previous offices or the good will they will bring to that office. What have they done before? We see what Asiwaju had done in Lagos State. Over 20 years ago, we saw the quantum of transformation in Lagos State, with a leading IGR in Nigeria and a big economy in Africa today,” he said.

He commended Alhaji Najeem Yasin for his consistent love and support for the APC government in Kwara, recalling that the union leader made an impact during the pre-2019 campaigns.

“When I walked into this hall, I was just amazed with the size of the audience. Let me first of all thank Alhaji Yasin for putting this together. He is doing it out of his own pocket. And I am not surprised because he did the same in 2018 before campaigns,” the Governor added.

AbdulRazaq rated Asiwaju high in the size of capital projects that cut across “Ikotun-Egbe, Badagry, Alimosho and other parts of Lagos, telling Nigerians to judge him with his achievements in the previous positions particularly as a governor.

“If you look at Asiwaju’s track records you will agree with me that he is the kind of person that can transform Nigeria. We have been supporting and will continue to support him, and make sure we deliver him in Kwara State, in the North Central and in the whole of Nigeria,” he said.

“The message to all of you is to go out there and campaign for Asiwaju. You have no excuses. And he has said it himself: ‘Emilokan’. Let us canvass our friends, members of our families, neighbours, and persuade those who may still not believe in our vision.”

The event was well attended by various dignitaries and prominent APC supporters from Lagos and Kwara States, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; APC State Secretary Mustapha Isowo; State Chairman for SWAGA/NCAA Hon Olabanji Oyeyemi; convener of event and Deputy President NLC Alhaji Najeem Yasin; and Chairman Lagos State Parks Management Committee Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya Olu-omo; among other dignitaries.

State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi said Asiwaju’s victory could be guaranteed from Kwara electorate, citing how Kwara delegates overwhelmingly voted for him in the last APC presidential primaries in Abuja.

He said that the Presidential candidate will also leverage on what AbdulRazaq has recorded as achievements in the last three and a half years, asking all party supporters to immediately engage in door to door campaigns and ensure success for all party candidates at the poll.

Alhaji Najeem Yasin, in his welcome address, said the gathering became imperative to re-echo their support for realisation of a Tinubu/Shettima Presidency, and re-election of Governor AbdulRazaq in the State,” he said.

“We deemed it needful to organise this event to appeal to our people to come out and support these winning teams: Tinubu/Shettima Presidency and AbdulRazaq/Kayode Governorship come 2023. They are the best candidates, given what they have achieved as former and serving governors of their respective States.”

He implored Kwarans to come out en masse to vote for them in the coming elections.

Alhaji Yasin appreciated the Governor and other invited guests for finding time to attend the symposium.

Dr. Ibrahim Atolagbe and Obalowu Shuaib, in their separate remarks, said the credentials of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stand them out to get another mandate to lead.

Atolagbe said a Tinubu/Shettima administration stands the chance to offer broad development and promote peace, unity and political stability, saying both Asiwaju and Shettima excelled in the previous offices they had served the people.

