Funeral Service for Mrs. Bukola Maryanne Anyanwu (Nee Ogunwumi) 1975- 2023 held in Lagos

Cross Section of the Friends of the Family.

L-r… Husband of Late Bukola, Mr. Sam Anyanwu; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa & wife Editor- in Chief / Managing Director Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Editor-Chief / Managing Director Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs Angela Okere; Chief Aloy Maduka and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

Cross Section of the members of the families of late Bukola Maryanne Anyanwu (Nee Ogunwumi).

L-r… Mrs Dolaris Onyekwere;Mrs Ayo Okeafor; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Mrs Angela Okere.

Cross section of friends of Mr. Sam Anyanwu.

Parish Priest, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Victoria Island Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan and other priests at the service.

The casket of late, Bukola Maryanne Anyanwu (Nee Ogunwumi) being carried by the bears for burial at Ebony Voults Ikoyi in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng