Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Funeral Service for Mrs. Bukola Maryanne Anyanwu (Nee Ogunwumi) 1975- 2023 held in Lagos

People & Power
By Peter
R-L... Husband of Late Bukola, Mr. Sam Anyanwu with his Children, Jim and Chimamanda Anyanwu. during the Funeral Service for Mrs. Bukola Maryanne Anyanwu (Nee Ogunwumi) 1975- 2023 held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Victoria Island Lagos. on 26/4/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cross Section of the Friends of the Family.

L-r… Husband of Late Bukola, Mr. Sam Anyanwu; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa & wife Editor- in Chief / Managing Director Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Editor-Chief / Managing Director Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs Angela Okere; Chief Aloy Maduka and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

Cross Section of the members of the families of late Bukola Maryanne Anyanwu (Nee Ogunwumi).

L-r… Mrs Dolaris Onyekwere;Mrs Ayo Okeafor; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and  Mrs Angela Okere.

Cross section of friends of Mr. Sam Anyanwu.

Parish Priest, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Victoria Island Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan and other priests at the service.

The casket of late, Bukola Maryanne Anyanwu (Nee Ogunwumi) being carried by the bears for burial at Ebony Voults Ikoyi in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9254 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

PDP’s Ozurigbo wins Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Isu/ Njaba Federal…

Nigeria’s electoral process taken many years back…

2023 Elections : PDP demands travel ban on Buhari, family…

I look forward to working with you, UK PM writes Tinubu…

1 of 820