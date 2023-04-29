Edo: Owner of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi dies

The owner of Iyare Motors and popular Edo transporter, Mr. Abel Omoruyi is dead.

According to sources, Omoruyi died after a brief illness. Already, condolence messages are trending on Facebook.

One of the sons of Egba, in the Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State, where the late Omoruyi hails from, Okungowa Osagie, wrote on his Facebook wall; “What a loss to the entire Egba family. Rest in peace, Mr Abel Omoruyi JP (Iyare Motors)”.

Another person, Igbinidu Charles Osaretin also wrote; “Rest in Peace Mr. Abel Omoruyi (JP) Chairman/CEO of Iyare Motors, Astute businessman, philanthropist, and community leader. Egba Community and millions of your admirers will surely miss you.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Abel Omoruyi (JP).”

In a statement, Mr. Obaseki, also lauded his contributions to the growth of the transport sector in the state and country.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of an illustrious Edo son, business mogul, and Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi (JP).

“Omoruyi, a thoroughbred businessman and philanthropist extraordinaire, was a rallying point for the advancement of the transport sector in Edo State and Nigeria, contributing effectively to the growth and development of his immediate community, state, and country.

“He was a visionary, beacon of hope, and a rare breed of leader who epitomized the very best of the human spirit. His unwavering commitment to excellence, doggedness, and penchant for innovation will remain a shining example for generations to come. The late Omoruyi will be sorely missed.”

He added, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I express my sincere condolences to the Omoruyi family and his associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”