CAFCC: Rivers United FC Bus Burgled, Sprayed With Toxic Chemical

Barely 24 hours to the kick-off of the #TotalEnergiesCAFCC quarter final 2nd leg tie in Dar es Salam, Rivers United’s team bus has been burgled and valuables worth thousands of dollars stolen.

The Pride of Rivers while completing their final training session ahead of the clash against Young Africans of Tanzania noticed that their team bus has been broken into and sprayed with toxic chemicals and a sum of $5,250 is missing.

On ground to witness the horrible incident are CAF General Coordinator, Ali Nwebe (Uganda), CAF Head of Security, Jamil Bawalaggana Mpagi (Uganda) who have confirmed that a toxic chemical was sprayed in the bus.

Rivers United have petitioned CAF as they await further action from the football ruling body.

