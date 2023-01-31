Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fuel scarcity may hamper movement of materials, personnel – INEC

Latest News
By Peter
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

With less than 25 days to the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that the scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, may affect the movement of election materials and election personnel.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in a meeting with National Union of Road Transport Workers in Abuja on Tuesday.

Yakubu said the commission would be meeting with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, to resolve any issues that might affect logistics delivery and personnel movement on election day.

Details later….

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8740 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria’s development ‘fantastic’ –…

Delta govt denies seeking fresh N100bn loan, says is part of…

Alleged N109bn fraud: Absence of defence counsel stalls…

Nigeria records 37 deaths, 244 confirmed cases of Lassa…

1 of 1,379