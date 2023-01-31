Sex worker commits suicide in Onitsha hotel, police say investigation is ongoing

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A sex worker (name withheld), committed suicide at about 9:00 am on Monday, in an Onitsha brothel, Frontline Tourism and Hotels Ltd, Anambra State, and authorities say an investigation is ongoing.

This paper gathered that the deceased, who hailed from Enugu, Enugu State, had earlier the same day, swept her apartment prior to her untimely death.

There were two versions of the cause of death, even as the brothel has been deserted by occupants, who were mostly sex workers, and their neighbours.

According to a neighbour who pleaded anonymity, the deceased was said to have committed suicide on hearing that her lover-boy has just married another woman.

“She had a boyfriend that always spent a lot of money on her. Even this last Christmas the boy came to her with a bag of rice, N200,000, among other items and asked her to travel for Christmas and come back later.”

“She lasted for one week and came back, and was told that her boyfriend had married. Since then she started behaving abnormally and just three days ago she was seen holding a rope in her hand,” the source said.

“When asked why she was holding the rope she became aggressive and today, Monday, early in the morning, she swept her room and at about 9:00 am, what we heard was that she has committed suicide in her room.”

“We saw her neck tied with a rope to the window in her room but the legs were touching the floor. So we don’t know if it is a suicide, no foam was gushing out from her mouth, but the tongue is out,” she disclosed.

Another source stated that the deceased sex worker went into her room after sweeping her apartment and corridor, took poison and died.

This source added that in a bid to stay safe from arrest, concerned people put the rope on her neck to believe she committed suicide.

The Onitsha Central Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Ifeanyi Iburu confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances leading to her demise.