Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Distinguished Prof. Cecelia Igwuilo, thanksgiving Service held at Christian Pentecostal Mission Int’l in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
First female to be appointed as a professor of pharmacy in Nigeria and West Africa, Distinguished Prof Cecelia  Igwuilo   (middle) Praising God  ,during the 70th birthday  to mark  Retirement From Active Service. thanksgiving Service held at Christian Pentecostal Mission International.   Ajao Estate In Lagos ,29/1/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo,  Praising God at the service .

First female to be appointed as a professor of pharmacy in Nigeria and West Africa, Distinguished Prof Cecelia  Igwuilo   (middle) Praising God   at the service.

Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo  his  wife Distinguished Prof Cecelia  Igwuilo   after the church service.

Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo.   wife Distinguished Prof Cecelia  Igwuilo  (middle)  pose with their Family Members.

Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo.  wife Distinguished Prof Cecelia  Igwuilo   (middle) pose with Women of CPM.

From 4th left, Brother  Ernest Obi, Engr (Mrs.) Amara Okafor , Marriage Counseling  Department of CPM ,Present a Plague  to Head of Department Marriage Counseling CPM Headquarters  Church,  Distinguished Prof Cecelia  Igwuilo , Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo. While other members watch ,during the 70th birthday  to mark  Retirement From Active Service. thanksgiving Service held at Christian Pentecostal Mission International.   Ajao Estate In Lagos ,29/1/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Distinguished Prof. Cecelia Igwuilo, thanksgiving Service held at Christian Pentecostal Mission Int’l in Lagos

Continue Reading
Peter 8741 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Shettima press…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 31, 2023

Ginikanwa Weds Friday

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 30, 2023

1 of 268