L-r…Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo, Praising God at the service .

First female to be appointed as a professor of pharmacy in Nigeria and West Africa, Distinguished Prof Cecelia Igwuilo (middle) Praising God at the service.

Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo his wife Distinguished Prof Cecelia Igwuilo after the church service.

Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo. wife Distinguished Prof Cecelia Igwuilo (middle) pose with their Family Members.

Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo. wife Distinguished Prof Cecelia Igwuilo (middle) pose with Women of CPM.



From 4th left, Brother Ernest Obi, Engr (Mrs.) Amara Okafor , Marriage Counseling Department of CPM ,Present a Plague to Head of Department Marriage Counseling CPM Headquarters Church, Distinguished Prof Cecelia Igwuilo , Engr Dr Humphrey Osita Igwilo. While other members watch ,during the 70th birthday to mark Retirement From Active Service. thanksgiving Service held at Christian Pentecostal Mission International. Ajao Estate In Lagos ,29/1/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Distinguished Prof. Cecelia Igwuilo, thanksgiving Service held at Christian Pentecostal Mission Int’l in Lagos