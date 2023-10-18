Champion Newspapers Limited
Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria,10th Annual Public Lecture held in Lagos

L-r... Former Deputy Governor of Operations and Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tunde Lemo; General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria; Rev. Sam Aboyeji; Chairman of the occasion, former Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye; Guest Speaker, Immediate Past Attorney General Oyo state, Guest Speaker. Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, during the 10th Annual Public Lecture, Paradigm Shift; Panacea for a New Nigeria, held at  Foursquare Gospel Church National Held Quarter  Yaba in  Lagos on 17/10/2023 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…  Chairman of the occasion, former Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye; immediate past Attorney General Oyo state, Guest Speaker. Prof Oyelowo Oyewo; National Secretary Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev Yomi Oyinloye; National Treasurer of the Church, Elder Felix Omofuma.

L-r… Vice Chairman, Foursquare Gospel Church 2023, National Convention, Rev Roland Okereke, his wife Rev (Mrs.) Ebere Okereke; Pastor Dele Adejugbe, his wife Chairperson, Foursquare Gospel Church 68th Annual Convention, Pastor (Mrs) Yomi Adejugbe.

Guest Speaker, Immediate Past Attorney General Oyo state, Guest Speaker Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, addressing the audience.

Cross Section of the guest, during the 10th Annual Public Lecture, Paradigm Shift; Panacea For a New Nigeria, held at  Foursquare Gospel Church National Held Quarter  Yaba in Lagos on 17/10/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

