Shaibu visits flooded communities in Etsako Central

Edo State Deputy Governor Tuesday paid an official visit to Etsako Central Local Government Area to assess the devastating impact of flood in some communities, even as he assured victims of the yearly disaster that the State Government will collaborate with the Federal Government to provide them relief materials to ameliorate their plight.

The Deputy Governor spoke during an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities.

Shaibu, who rode on a boat during the assessment tour, said he came on behalf of the Edo State Government to ascertain the level of damage caused by the flooding.

According to him, the visit would also afford him the opportunity to find out the state of the internally displaced persons(IDP) camp in Fugar, the administrative headquarters of the local government.

The Deputy Governor assured the people of the State Government’s assistance with relief materials while affirming efforts by the Federal Government to mitigate the impact of the flood in the future.

“I came to see and assess the level of damage caused by the flood and report back to my boss, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki”

“As a Government, we are also here to empathize with the flood victims. We have assessed the extent of damage caused by the floods and I will report to my elder brother, Mr Governor for us to make appropriate arrangements to have relief materials provided to sustain them till the flood subsides.

Shaibu appealed to the Federal Government to help arrest the yearly occurrence of flooding in Etsako Central by undertaking the dredging of River Niger as a permanent solution.

The most affected areas visited by the Deputy Governor and officials of Etsako Central Local Government Council, led by its Chairman, Hon Solomon Obomighie included Udaba, Anegbette, Osomegbe and Uduchi.

Highlights of the assessment tour were visits to the IDP camp in Fugar and some traditional rulers in the locality.

