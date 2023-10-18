WIEN requests Tinubu to embrace gender diversity, inclusion

Foremost gender advocacy group in the energy industry, Women in Energy Network (WIEN), has requested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to embrace gender equity and inclusion in meeting the 35 percent inclusion policy on key government appointments.

The group which promotes affirmative action and gender equity for female professional and workers in male dominated corporate and government positions appealed to the new government not to leave out its members in the appointment of board members and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The group which champions career advancement for qualified female professionals in male dominated petroleum and electric power sectors of the economy wants the new president to add fillip to the prevailing global affirmative action on gender inclusivity in government.

In a congratulatory letter signed by its President, Mrs Funmi Ogbue, WIEN reminded President Tinubu that a diverse team would help his administration foster innovation, creativity, equitable and balanced decision making for better results.

The letter dated September 19, 2023 commended the government of President Tinubu’s on its commitment to diversity and inclusion; and offered to work closely with the new government in areas of proven capacity, expertise and experience.

It would be recalled that the president had upon assumption of office dissolved all boards of government agencies and state enterprises including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. Whereas the president has appointed very few women in his cabinet, he is yet to fill the yawning boardrooms; a situation that has stalled decision making at most of the agencies.

In the letter requesting more women in agencies of government, WIEN told the president that the group stands out as the leading network that promotes the participation and advancement of women in leadership across the full energy chain in support of national development.

In pledging to provide support for its members who might be appointed into government, WIEN informed the president that the group is tall on transparency, reliability, empowerment, collaboration and innovation.

“We are a dynamic and dedicated organization committed to promoting participation of women in the energy sector and empowering them to excel in leadership roles. Our network comprises a diverse group of highly skilled and accomplished women who have made substantial contributions to the energy sector and have achieved some remarkable results in the process,” WIEN informed the president.

It would be recalled that a body of experts from WIEN liaised with the National Assembly to ensure gender consideration in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA); partnered with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to set up a sectoral working group and fund for women; and also built a college and varsity scholarship programme for science inclined rural students.

Other initiatives pioneered by the group include partnerships with numerous industry and multilateral organizations including Power Africa, USAID, DFID, Afrexim Bank, IoD, and many others.

The group has also been providing thought leadership and policy alternatives to the energy industry through participation at major industry eyents. It has also facilitated capacity building with over 200 hours of webinars and masterclasses delivered by subject matter experts for the industry.

With over 15 corporate members and over 400 individual members in three years of existence, WIEN stated that it drives the ambition for the country to implement the 35 percent inclusion policy in key government appointments.

The group expressed the belief that achieving gender balance at the decision making level is not only a matter of social justice but also essential to social justice and equity.