Four dead as bus crushes tricycle in Aba.

Four passengers have been confirmed dead as a Toyota Sienna bus collided with a tricycle along Aba – Ikot Ekpene highway,Abia State.

Eyewitnesses told said that the bus was heading to Aba on top speed while the tricycle loaded with four passengers including the driver, was said to be on its way to the one of the Abia state border communities with Akwa Ibom state.

The eyewitnesses blamed the crash which occurred at about 5.30pm, on the driver of the bus who was on top speed without considering the nature of the highway.

The Aba – Ikot Ekpene highway is still undergoing rehabilitation as some portions are yet to be completed.

Sympathizers made efforts to take away the dead bodies while soldiers chased those who were taking pictures at the scene of the crash.

A youth group in the area, identified as Agalaba Patriotic Forum,APF, was said to have few days ago, called on the construction company handling the road to make haste to correct some of the poorly rehabilitated areas of the road as it poses risk to motorists.