Former Science and Technology minister, Ogbonnaya Onu is dead

An All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant in the 2023 election, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu is dead.

We gathered that Onu, who was the first civilian governor in Abia State, died in Abuja on Thursday.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, however, it was learned that the APC chieftain has been battling with an undisclosed ailment.

Onu’s last major public appearance was during the APC primary election in 2022 when he alleged injustice against the people of Southeast.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, had in November 2015 appointed Onu as the Minister of Science and Technology.

The former governor, however, resigned his position on May 6, 2022, to join the APC presidential race, which he lost to President Bola Tinubu.

