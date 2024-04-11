Champion Newspapers Limited
Eid El-Fitr, held at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah

Photo Gallery
R-L... Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya; Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya; and Mr  Tunde Fagbenro, during  Eid - el- fitr ,  at Oluwanisola  Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate  Ajah. On  10/4/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
43
L-r… Alhaja Kuburat Okoya ; Mrs ,Wosilat Okoya-Seriki; CEO Eleganza Industrial City  Chief Dr  (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her daughter Olamide.

L-r… Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya; Alhaja Kuburat Okoya ; Folake  Okoya and  CEO Eleganza Industrial City  Chief Dr  (Mrs.) Shade Okoya.

Cross Section of Muslim Men praying at the Eid – el- Fitr. at Oluwanisola  Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate  Ajah.

lmam Marufudeen Akintola,  Leading Prayers, during Eid – El- Fitr., Muslim prayers held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah.

Cross  Section of Muslim Women praying at the Eid – El- Fitr., festival.

L-r…  Mrs.  Abisola Dejonwo; Mrs. Wosilat Okoya-Seriki and her grand children.

L-r… Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya; Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya; caring for her grandchild   (behind) Tokunbo Usman Okoya and his wife Faridat Okoya.

L-R… CEO Eleganza Industrial City  Chief Dr  (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; Chief Gbenga Obasi and  lmam Marufudeen Akintola.

Tokunbo Usman Okoya; (right) distributing a carton of  Indomie instant noodles, to the people courtesy from his father Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya.

Cross section of faithful Muslims lining up to receive their Indomie.

Vehicle where the Indomie instant noodles were distributed, during  Eid – el- fitr,  at Oluwanisola  Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate  Ajah. On  10/4/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

