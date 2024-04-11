Eid-El-Fitri: Ondo Amotekun parades 45 suspects, frees 28 minor offenders on Aiyedatiwa’s order .  

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Apparently poised to protect life and property of the people of Ondo State during this festive period of Eid-El -Fitri, the Ondo security network codename Amotekun has paraded 45 suspected criminals.

Its Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye at a briefing on Wednesday at the Amotekun headquarters said the security outfit paraded 45 suspected criminals that were caught in the acts across the 18 Local Government Areas.

The Commander said among the 45 suspects are 14 kidnappers, one accused of dangerous driving, five burglary cases, two anti grazing, four destruction of public peace, stealing and buying of stolen goods.

He said” We have a particular case where we were able to break the kidnap syndicate in Akoko LG. The two kidnap victims are present and the bike the kidnappers were supplied with. In our strive to bring them out, the kidnapper that already confessed was matcheted in several places by his fellow kidnapper who wanted to cover up the crime.

Adeleye said the officers of the corp rushed the kidnapper to the hospital and he was treated and given useful information, stressing that this kidnap syndicate has confessed to several kidnapping activities in Akoko, Kogi and Edo area.

He said they were still looking for their sponsor who is presently at large.

However, the Commander said Ondo Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa directed that 28 out of suspected criminals in the state having been profiled as first time offenders whose offences are not ones with capital punishment, should be released to their next of kin for rehabilitation.

This is with strict warning not to perpetrated such acts again in the spirit of the Eid-el-Fitri

It would be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, the security expert reassured the people of Ondo State that their safety this festive period is guaranteed.

He informed the people that there is no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State.

