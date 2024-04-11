Hardship: Olumba Olumba urges Nigerian leaders to return to God for solution

…Calls for harmonious coexistence

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

As the hardship occasioned by the economic crisis continues on the masses, the Universal Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu has called on leaders at all levels to return to God for solution.

Olumba, who is also the Supreme Leader of BCS, made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt at a press briefing organised by the BCS as part of activities to celebrate his 23rd coronation anniversary, with theme: The Divine Assurance of our Existence” slated to hold from Friday, April 12th to Sunday 14th, 2024 at the world headquarters of BCS, in Calabar.

Addressing Journalists through the Spokesperson of the BCS, Christ Shepherd Amah Williams, Olumba implored the leaders to lead with the fear of God, noting that they have great roles to play in order to create a society free of crime and economic crisis in the state, country and the world in general.

He added that its high time the leaders stop relying on human wisdom, adding that God remains the only solution to the multiple challenges facing the nation.

He also used the medium to call on Nigerians to, despite of their religious and ethnic differences toe the path of unity, love and coexist harmoniously.

He said, “No individual or faction should stoke the flames of discord, nor perpetrate violence for any cause, but rather, all ethnic groups should coexist harmoniously as brethren.

“The Universal and Spiritual Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness, Olumba

Olumba Obu, the king of kings and the lord of lords, warns against the propagation of discord and animosity; religious violence and the promotion of self-interest at the expense of the collective well-being must cease. Instead, this is a moment to relinquish hatred and embrace love, to forsake warfare in favour of peace, and for all governing bodies and institutions to recognize our shared heritage as children of a singular Creator, compelling us to uphold our collective duty to nurture one another.”

He further said, “I admonish everyone to lead with the fear of God and to also entrench the concept of servant leadership.

“Rivers State is a state that is immensely loved and blessed by God, therefore the leaders of this state must realize that they lead a people, and that they are not leading for themselves, so, they must fulfill the will of God.

“It is not only for Rivers State but to the entire country and the entire world. All those who are privileged today to occupy leadership positions, they must do so with the fear of God. They should be very conscious with the fact that the rulership of God have been entrenched on earth and those who do not rule with the fear of God and feel they can silence decent people and rule as it pleases them, their time is up and the wrath of God will come upon any leader who doesn’t rule with the fear of God.

“Those who govern Nigeria should always know that this country is loved by God and the spiritual glory of Israel has since moved to Nigeria because Nigeria is now the physical abode of God.

“Just as our Lord Jesus Christ fearlessly confronted the religious and political authorities of His time with unwavering truth, so too do we assert the sovereignty of the king of kings and lord of lords, whose reign has commenced. Without fear or favour, the exigency of this moment compels forthright proclamation of the god of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star as the only solution to the humanity’s countless challenges.

“Look at the tumultuous state of the world today; it unequivocally signals the dire consequences of neglecting divine governance and ordinances of God. Unless our leaders heed this call, they will continue to languish in endless confusion.

“It is imperative to note that this is no time to continue to relish in the already failed human wisdom given the manifold crises plaguing humankind. From the recurrent economic downturn to the proliferation of conflicts and diseases, our leaders must now turn to God for divine guidance.

“Nigerians are encouraged to embrace faith, recognizing that through divine intervention, the prevailing turbulence will yield to a new era of tranquility and prosperity. Hence, there is no cause for fear; rather, leaders should seek divine guidance and govern with reverence for God,” he said.