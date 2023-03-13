Foreign Minister Onyeama Honours 110 retired career diplomats

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has honoured one hundred and one retired foreign service officers who served in the Nigerian diplomatic service for a period of thirty years and more before their retirement.

The Minister who also retired from international service before he was appointed minister under the Muhammadu Buhari administration said that occasion is organised to honour diverging retired diplomats who spent for over 30 years in the foreign service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He also stated that the retirees deserve appreciation from all and sundry because they had done an excellent work in the service of their fatherland and had met and interacted with diplomats globally.

According to the Minister, retirement means different things to different people because whereas some people look up to it others loathe it because of lack of adequate preparations.

He used the occasion to thank the retired public officers for their dedication to duties and selfless service to the nation in foreign countries of their different postings

Also in a remark, the Spokesperson of the Ministry Mrs Francisca Omayuli said that the award event is an age long tradition in the federal civil service where it uses the occasion to honour retired foreign service officers for meritorious service to the nation.

She added that retired civil servants are the implementers of public policies of the government in the ministries.

Many of the honoured retirees who retired between 2019 and 2022 served as ambassadors who retired as directors, deputy directors and other career diplomats who served in some other positions.

