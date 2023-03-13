How Makinde made a u-turn on renaming of Ibadan central mosque

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

The controversy surrounding the renaming of a central mosque after governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has taken a new twist as the governor hurriedly ordered the removal of his name from the mosque.

Many muslims in the state have protested governor’s action, describing as sacrilege , and act against God .

Specifically, the Muslims under the aegis of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC ) had threatened the governor to either remove his name from the mosque or face protest votes in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

However, to prevent a protest vote and eventual loss in the forthcoming Saturday’s poll, governor Seyi Makinde hurriedly ordered the immediate removal of his name from the mosque.

At the frontage of the mosque on Monday, agents of governor Makinde has quickly removed governor Makinde’s name from the mosque in line with the request of the Muslim group in the state .

Responding , MURIC has expressed satisfaction and appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for removing his name from the signboard, Adogba Central Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

Muslims criticism forced the governor to cause a reversal , and rescind his decision from renaming the mosque that he demolished and rebuilt after him.

The governor reportedly gave orders for the removal on Sunday, following Saturday’s protest.

MURIC commended Makinde in a statement by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said on Monday in a statement that “reports reaching MURIC’s Lagos headquarters say Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has removed his name from the signboard of Adogba Central Mosque, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

” Recall that Adogba Central Mosque was demolished by the Makinde administration in 2020, despite our protestations. The governor promised to rebuild it, and it was recently rebuilt. But the governor renamed the mosque after himself, and MURIC asked him to remove his name.

“We advised him to delete his name and leave the mosque’s original name there before the fast-approaching gubernatorial election of Saturday, March 18, 2023, in order to avoid protest votes from the state.

The state branch of MURIC has confirmed that the governor’s name has been removed from the inscription on the mosque, which now reads ‘Adogba Central Mosque’. This was done yesterday, March 12th, 2023.”

“We appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for complying with MURIC’s advice. MURIC may be radical, but it is rational. We affirm that we are not confrontational or militant. Neither of us are unnecessarily difficult to relate to once the relationship is based on mutual respect and no attempt is made to trample on the Allah-given fundamental rights of Muslims.

“We believe that the adherents of different religions can peacefully coexist in this country and work together towards making Nigeria great.”

” May Allah continue to protect and bless Governor Seyi Makinde. We are satisfied with the removal of his name from the mosque. No more bitter feelings, no more distrust. MURIC will continue to pursue cordial relations with both government and private institutions in Nigeria as long as they continue to give Muslims their rights and dues and as long as they allow their actions to be guided by the principles of equity, fairness, and justice,” Akintola said.