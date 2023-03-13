Breaking! Anglican Arch Bishop, Maxwel Anikwenwa is dead

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Church of Nigeria has announced the death of the former Dean of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev’d Maxwell Anikwenwa.

According to a press release by the General Secretary of CON, Anikwenwa died on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The release said, “Archbishop Anikwenwa was the former Archbishop of Province II and the Retired Bishop of Awka Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

“May God comfort his family, the Diocese of Awka, Province of the Niger and the Church of Nigeria as a whole and grant him eternal rest. Shalom!”