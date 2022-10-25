Food Support Scheme sustained to fulfill my covenant with God, Osun citizens –Oyetola

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Government, on Monday, flagged off the 19th edition of its monthly Food Support Scheme, with the distribution of food items to another set of 30,000 people who belong to the vulnerable segment of the population in the State.

This is even as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola attributed the consistency and sustainability of the initiative, in spite the attendant challenges, to the fulfilment of his covenant to God and the Osun masses.

Recall that in its bid to continually bring succour to the less privileged members of the society and lessen the hardship they face, the administration of Governor Oyetola in April 2021, commenced the full implementation of its monthly Food Support Scheme that is now in its 19th edition.

Speaking at the flag off of the 19th edition of the initiative, Governor Oyetola said the Scheme had come to stay in view of its wide acceptance by the citizens to whom the scheme was targeted at.

He noted that God had really helped him to keep faith to his electoral promises as manifested in the fulfilment of many of the vows he made while seeking mandate to serve the people.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the impact of the Scheme in the lives of the beneficiaries just as he reaffirmed his commitment to continue the initiative.

Oyetola who was represented at the flag off ceremony by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, thanked the people of Osun for their support and cooperation which he said, had culminated to the numerous successes recorded so far by his administration.

“This edition indeed marks the 19th of its kind as 570,000 households had benefitted directly across the three Senatorial Districts of the State. This is done with no recourse to political, religious and social affiliation. It has been appreciated by the people. In the last editions, we have done wheats, rice, beans, garri among others.

“Despite the fact that the price of rice continues to soar, despite the fact that logistics always posed a serious challenge and posed serious impact on the programme where we have flood ravaging parts of the country and food become essential commodities for the people, we kept faith with our promise. It is a covenant he has vowed to fulfill to the last day of his office”, he added.

In his short remark, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr Olalekan Badmus, said the choice of rice for the 19th edition was informed by the need to balance and meet the immediate needs of the beneficiaries.

“We have in the past considered local producers and that is why we have been doing some of the local food items. But this time around, we felt it is also important to distribute rice to our people. The aim of the programme is still very much intact, that is why we have remained very consistent”, he added.