APWEN Lagos Public lecture, on voluntary blood donation drive held in Lagos

L-r...Chairman Planning Committee Engr Dr  Atinuke Owolabi;  Guest Speaker  CEO Atlantis  Construction Company Limited,  Dr Wunmi Akinwande;  received  award from APWEN South West Coordinator Engr Bosede Oyekunle; Chairman  Association of  Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; during the APWEN Lagos Public lecture; on voluntary blood donation drive held in Lagos on 21/10/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Chairman Planning Committee Engr Dr.  Atinuke Owolabi; keynote  Speaker, Executive Secretary Lagos State  Blood transfusion service, D.r Bodunrin Osikomaiya; received an award from National Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. (Dr.) Lola Adetona; Chairman  Association of  Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; during the APWEN Lagos Public lecture; on voluntary blood donation drive held in Lagos on 21/10/2022.

L-r …Member APWEN, Engr Celestina Steve- Obiago; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Dr.  Atinuke Owolabi;  Chairman  (APWEN)  Lagos Engr Monsurah; representative of  Esteemed life Savers Initiative, Miss Abari Nimatallahi Oluwadolaporeceived award from CEO Atlands Construction Company Limited,  Dr. Wunmi Akinwande;   Mr.  Mutolib Areago and  Engr Mosepe  Adewuyi Member,

L-r… Engr Obiageli Akposionu. Ngozi Egbeinyon; Engr Celestina Steve-Obiago; Engr Modupe Akinyele  Engr Mosepe  Adewuyi and all members of (APWEN)  Lagos.

From 5th left Chairman  (APWEN)  Lagos Engr Monsurah; representative of  Esteemed life Savers Initiative, Miss Abari Nimatallahi Oluwadolapo; received award from CEO Atlands Construction Company Limited,  Dr. Wunmi Akinwande and others , during the APWEN Lagos Public lecture; on voluntary blood donation drive, theme Apwen Lagos Blood drive; Perks of Voluntary Blood Donation as it Relates to Women & Children, held in Lagos on 21/10/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

