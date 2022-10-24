L-r…Chairman Planning Committee Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; keynote Speaker, Executive Secretary Lagos State Blood transfusion service, D.r Bodunrin Osikomaiya; received an award from National Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. (Dr.) Lola Adetona; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; during the APWEN Lagos Public lecture; on voluntary blood donation drive held in Lagos on 21/10/2022.

L-r …Member APWEN, Engr Celestina Steve- Obiago; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr Monsurah; representative of Esteemed life Savers Initiative, Miss Abari Nimatallahi Oluwadolaporeceived award from CEO Atlands Construction Company Limited, Dr. Wunmi Akinwande; Mr. Mutolib Areago and Engr Mosepe Adewuyi Member,

L-r… Engr Obiageli Akposionu. Ngozi Egbeinyon; Engr Celestina Steve-Obiago; Engr Modupe Akinyele Engr Mosepe Adewuyi and all members of (APWEN) Lagos.

From 5th left Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr Monsurah; representative of Esteemed life Savers Initiative, Miss Abari Nimatallahi Oluwadolapo; received award from CEO Atlands Construction Company Limited, Dr. Wunmi Akinwande and others , during the APWEN Lagos Public lecture; on voluntary blood donation drive, theme Apwen Lagos Blood drive; Perks of Voluntary Blood Donation as it Relates to Women & Children, held in Lagos on 21/10/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

