5 die, one injured, 2 abductees regain freedom in another bandits’ attack in Katsina communities

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Less than 48 hours after dare – devil bandits struck in Katsina community of Jibiya, killing two and abducting three others on Saturday, they left another trail of blood on Monday at Bugaje and Kanyen Kada villages, Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Daily Champion learnt that the terror suspects shot dead five persons, including a former branch chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Jibiya, who was simply identified as Alhaji Sule, while one victim cheated death with gun shot injuries.

An eye witness confirmed that the bandits who were armed with Ak47 rifles arrived in the villages in pairs on four motor cycles shooting sporadically as the residents scampered to safety.

It was further learnt that the gunmen killed one person in Bugaje and left another with gunshot wounds while they killed four at Kanyen Kada, both in Jibiya Local Government Area.

Contrary to fear that the bandits might have also kidnapped two persons in another village, the spokesman of the state police command, Isah Gambo, told Daily Champion that the gunmen freed the two persons after collecting their telephone handsets and other valuable.

Gambo, who also confirmed this report, added that the terror fled villages as a combined team of police and military in area gave the a hot pursuit.

According to a source, the remains of the deceased might be buried in the villages before sun set of the fateful day in accordance with Islamic rites.

An official of the Katsina State branch of NUT, who didn’t want his name in print because he was not authorized to speak to the press, expressed concern over the demise of the union’s chieftain and the the deaths while commiserating with the families of the deceased.