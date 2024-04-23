Champion Newspapers Limited
First General Meeting of the year, Unveiling of Traditional Association INC by Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Amb. Prince Obinna Orji; President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh;  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo Lagos his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu; President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwuko (JP);  Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani; Basil iLorah, during the first General Meeting and Unveiling of Traditional Association INC., held at Ozioma Palace in Surulere Lagos on 20/4/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani; Basil iLorah and  Hon Tony Okereke.

L-r .Pastor Patrick Ahamisi ; Elder Alex Okeke  and  Chief Elder Chima Akomas.

L-r… Evangelist Ebere Ifezulunmba; President of Golden Ladies ,Hon Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwuko (JP) and   Ekwutosi Onyebuchi .

L-r… Chief Osuji Ambrose ;Chief  Anthony Onyedinachi (Achubuataku)  and  Chief C.F.C Obih.

L-r… Women Leader Igbo-speaking Community  in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka; with Mrs. Jessic Ndupu.

From the 5th left President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh;  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo Lagos  (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu; President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwuko (JP) and others.

From 6th  President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh;  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo Lagos  (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu; President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwuko (JP);   Members of the Golden Ladies, during the first General Meeting of the year and Unveiling of Traditional Association INC., held at Ozioma Palace in Surulere Lagos  On 20/4/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

