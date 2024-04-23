Champion Newspapers Limited
Breakfast meeting to mark commencement of 13th Gateway Int’l Trade Fair in Ogun

L-R… Managing Director, Flour Mills, Mr. Boye Olusanya; Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Commission for Industry, Trade and Investment, Adebola Sofela and the Secretary to the Ogun State government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, at the breakfast meeting with executive officers, business stakeholders, entrepreneurs and exhibitors, help at Mitros Residences, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, to mark the commencement of the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair.

 

