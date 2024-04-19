First Bank MD proceeds on pre-retirement leave Latest News Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan. 30 Share The Managing Director of First Bank Plc Dr Adesola Kazeem Adedotun is to proceed on pre-retirement notice. He conveyed his decision to the Chairman of First Bank Hassan Odukale. He said in the letter that he would have retired from the bank in December but decided to proceed on pre retirement leave effective April 20. Details shortly… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Dr Adesola Kazeem AdedotunFirst Bank MD proceeds on pre-retirement leaveHassan Odukale 30 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
