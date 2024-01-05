FG will soon embark on 2nd phase  of ninth Mile, as Gov. Alia pledges total support.

Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Governor of Benue State Rev.Fr Hyacinth Alia has expressed enthusiasm towards ensuring a partnership with the Harbour construction company of China and the Government of Benue to ensure total support for the commencement of 2nd phase of the Abuja-Makurdi- Ninth mile Enugu road.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, when a team of the Company paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Makurdi.

He said the government and the people of the state have been waiting with excitement and anticipation for the commencement of the second phase of the project, stating that the state government already has a team on ground that will help the company in the areas of collaboration and land compensation.

While appreciating the Federal Government of Nigeria for awarding the Makurdi-Ninth Mile road contract, Governor Alia equally thanked China Habour Engineering Company for accepting to partner with the Nigerian government, and for completing the Abuja-Makurdi dualization work for the usage of the people of the axis and Nigerians in general.

Earlier in his address, the Project Manager of China Habour Engineering Company, Engr. Li Qaingqiang, appreciated the people of the state for the co-operation they gave the company while it handled the Abuja-Makurdi Phase 1 project, calling for the same level of cooperation for a timely completion of the Phase 2 of the project, which is the Makurdi-Ninth Mile (Enugu) road.

He called on the Benue State government to liaise with the company and the Federal Ministry of Works in addressing the land compensation challenge, to enable the company complete the work on time.

