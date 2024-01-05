Tinubu appoints Executive Directors for NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Executive Directors in two (2) agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

This was stated in a press release signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President(Media & Publicity) and made available to Daily Champion

According to the statement the new appointments in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) are Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus — Executive Director, Marine & Operations (NPA)

And Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar — Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services (NPA)

While in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA),

Mr. Jibril Abba is the Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services (NIMASA), Mr. Chudi Offodile — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NIMASA) and Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi — Executive Director, Operations (NIMASA)

The President approves these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP while evolving the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunity for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the able guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.