FG Urged To Open Up the oil  sector of the economy for Investors to come in

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Considering the economic value of oil and gas to the Nigeria economy, the member representing Mbaitoli / Ikeduru federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Henry Nwawuba called on the Federal Government to open up the oil sector for more investors to come in

Chatting with members of the Association of Mbaitoli Journalists at his country home in Orodo, Mbaitoli local Government Area of Imo state yesterday, Nwawuba made the call

According to him, ” this if done would help revive the sick economy of the country and also provide job opportunities for the unemployed youths of the country”

He noted that ” particularly in the south -East and South South geo political zone of this country, our main stay is oil and gas and therefore we need to open up the sector for more investors to come in ”

Rt Hon. Nwawuba said though many people have gone in to gas flaring, which is sole energy wasting

He emphasized that ” we need to open up the sector for more investors to come in and invest” pointing out that the National Assembly worked very hard to pass the Petroluem bill in to law

On his outing at the National Assembly, Nwawuba expressed joy that one of his bills was passed into law

He said, ” I am happy that one of my bills has been signed in law, it is the bill on the Federal College of Technology (FECOLAT) in Egbeada in Ubommiri, Mbaitoli local Government Area of Imo state”

According to him, the bill is to make for proper funding and upgrading of the Institution

On the issue of security, Nwawuba noted that no part of Nigeria is now safe, believing that the security situation in Nigeria now is very terrible

This ugly situation he also noted has led to the massive scarcity of food in the country which according to him followed constant clashes between Fulani Herders and Farmers who produce the food

Also on community policing, Rt. Hon Nwawuba favoured establishment of community policing in the country pointing out that if put in place, it would help to properly Checkmate crimes and criminality in the country

He is of the view that community policing would work with intelligence and complement the efforts of the Nigeria police as it will be in position to discover criminal issues before they occur

Based on this background, Nwawuba said ” we at the National Assembly, have commenced security reforms which will affect all security Agencies in the country

On his plan for his constituency, he explained that there are 63 communities in his constituency which he would ensure their connection to the national grid of electricity, this year 2022

He strongly believe that the people of his constituency needs electricity for their endeavour