You have demonstrated strong bond of love Catholic Priest tells Amakwe’s, as they Mark Silver Jubilee

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Mater Dei Catholic Church Umuahia was agog with friends, family members, relatives and well-wishers of the family of Mr Chidi Clement and Mrs Rose- Mary Ngozi Amakwe as they Celebrate 25 years of God’s faithfulness in their marriage .

Addressing the Celebrants, the Catholic priest Rev. Fr. David Aguneri congratulated them for living together for the past 25 years,adding that, ” You have demonstrated what we call strong bond of love “

He urged them to continue to maintain companionship with God, while prayed that they will live to celebrate their golden jubilee.

Addressing Newsmen,Mr and Mrs Clement Amakwe expressed gratitude to God for keeping them together for the past 25 years.

Earlier as part of activities to commemorate the silver jubilee celebration, the entire family of the Celebrant visited the less privilege persons and associate with them.

Presenting some food items to the physically and mentally challenged persons at Umuafai Ndume, the Founder and president of Rosy Foundation, Mrs Rose- Mary Ngozi Amakwe ,said Rosy Foundation in partnership with her family decided to see the less privileged in commemoration of the silver jubilee to feel their pains ,joy and to put smiles on their faces by presenting some food items to them.

She disclosed that Rosy foundation is meant for the less privileged, revealing that they have done other things in the past such as given scholarships, empowered people and gave out some palliatives during the lock down period as a result of covid-19.

She further used the opportunity to invite and call on privileged individuals to join in funding the foundation.

In his contribution, Mr Chidi Clement Amakwe said that his family believe strongly in giving to the less privileged in the society.

He thank the Rosy Foundation for collaborating with his family and for seeing the need to help the poor, while appealing to the privileged individuals in the society to come to the assistance of the poor in the society.

In her response, the Rev. Sister in charge of St Vincent De Paul Physically and mentally challenged persons Umuafai Ndume Umuahia,

Rev. Sister Getrude Ukawoke thank God for keeping the family together for the past 25 years and commended Mrs Rose -Mary Ngozi Amakwe for seeing the need to start a foundation that cares for the less privileged in the society.