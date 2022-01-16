Government need to encourage budding entrepreneurs –  Okoro Nduka, CEO Neopele concept

. Says we have helped in reducing unemployment in the nation

Okoro Nduka Emmanuel Pele, is the CEO Neopele Concept an indigenous company located in Warri delta state Nigeria. In this interview with Isaac Ngumah, he speaks on challenges of doing business in Nigeria and other issues. Except:

Can You Tell Us About Your Growing Up ?

I actually grew with my grand mum in a small town called Ashaka, my both parents were living there where they gave birth to me so I grew up there my primary school my secondary school was in that same village called Ashaka but when I graduated from my secondary school I now came to Lagos then my mum I think that should be around 1995 long time ago.

Can You Tell Us Your Experience In Life ?

Well I was with my mum in Lagos I actually wanted to learn something different skill before I would write Jamb and enter into the higher institution but when I was there, my mum said I should go into tailoring I said no the whole of my house hold are tailors so I dont want to go into tailoring again so I said they should register me in a different skill entirely they enrolled me into Air conditioning and refrigeration company along Apapa road in Lagos so I was there I Learnt for over a year and half, I discovered that wasnt my passion at all you understand so I had to stop and came back to warri to meet my uncle ,my uncle is a renowned tailor ,is well known so I was there with him I started learning .

What Made You To Go Into Fashion Business ?

I will say first of all it is my passion anyway one of the things that drives us into something is money, finance when I graduated in the year 2008 I really wanted to do a white collar job but the job was not forth coming I was at home for a whole year so one day I was outside ,I met one of my friend and I told him to help me get a job but before then they have called me for some interviews anyway but their salary wasn’t attractive at all I looked at that and I said no I cant do all this when I talked to that my friend he said you know how to sew very well why not repackage this stuff and then start all over I reason that word I now went back and sat down I Started writing things down I said okay from this day I won’t search further for jobs let me just repackage this as the guy said and I started in the year 2010 first officially but before then I have been sewing but not a registered as a brand .

Can You Tell Us About Your Educational Background ?

I attended Ogene primary school delta state Ndokwa east local government then after that my secondary school was that same village Ashaka east in the year 1995 then after I graduated from grammar school 1995 I stayed at home I usually wanted to learn something a skill I was learning before actually I gained admission into university of port Harcourt where I studied environmental engineering in the year 2007 I served 2008 -2009 in Bayelsa .

What Are The Impacts You Have Made So Far Through This Venture ?

One of the major impact is bringing up people, young designers as in to stand on their own and another impact is this my work for instance if you go to any tailor right now in the entire Nigeria there is no body that does not have my picture the picture of my work I created and send out people copy and make for people that particular one of the major impact in his industry ,young tailors wouldn’t see that they would go back to anything that they like catalogue or something like that.

How Many Years Have You Been In The Industry?

I have been in the industry for eleven years , lets say 10 and half years like I said I started 2010 1st so November this year it will be officially eleven years.

What Are Your Challenges In The Business ?

We have so many challenges in this business I will alight you Electricity is the major one of our business thrives on power we use electricity to sew, iron etc so many other things we cant do them if possible, we need workers as well without workers as in human resources there is no way you will achieve your Aim. If you want to go higher those are the major things.

How Do You Source For Raw Materials?

We source for materials like you called me on Sunday, last time, I told you I was travelling to Aba , At times if I don’t want to travel out of the country to go and buy now there is covid so I font travel again this period I go to Aba I buy all my raw materials from Aba at the moment

Please kindly let us know Where And The Year You Have Showcased Your Designs ?

I have started showcasing my designs in the year 2016 under African fashion week platform it was held at Eko Hotel, the national theatre Lagos after that I showcased at African fashion week London 2017 then Merebeceni fashion week, Ghana Mercedes benz Ethiopia AFR 2018 then I went to Rwanda Mercedes benz 2019 African fashion redemption 2019 in france so those are the major ones.

Can You Tell Us About Your Brand So Far ?

It is an Indigenous brand and by God we will be eleven years this year and we have really made impact so far in so many areas we are believing God that before the next five years our brand Neopele concept will be a house hold name because we really wanted it to be that is our major target we want everybody to hear about Neopele that is it.

Do you think there are good Prospects In The Business ?

When you talk about prospect is someone that has needs of what you offer right ,our prospects is for almost everybody because people get married people go for interview people go to school and these are prospects we make things for them and the major way we get these things for them and the major way we get these people first of all we get most of them from social media we get them from influencer people we can call any influencer we start advertising and that and you have good content you have more prospects.

How is the Competitions In The Business like ?

Competition is very high there are only limited number of people who took tailoring as a passion but the numbers have improved significantly almost at any city now has a tailor shop come to access these business tailoring as a means of livelihood the competition really is intense an average tailor can replicate a design and get paid.

What is the Patronage In The Business like ?

We have enough patronage we have from different angles we make for students, we make for receptions so many things so we have a high patronage since last year that the covid started the patronage is a little lower I think it is picking up now because events have started taking place and other things have started taking place as well.

Please let us know the profitability of the Business ?

I will say the profit is relative, we are glad about the turn over that we made over the years now. The revenue generated from the 1st quarter of 2021 we are looking on the positive side despite the pandemic .We are looking forward to the end of the second quarter, half of the year . we will get higher excitement in terms of profits.

Can You Tell Us About Your Business Growth ?

The business is growing it started with just one machine in the year 2010 we started growing gradually it is not a one day thing the way we do our Advert make our work come out the way people patronise us add or constitute to our growth I will say at the moment we are growing we really thank God for that.

What are your Business Expansion plans

Like I say the major thing that drives expansion is innovation and businesses if you have money you can expand to any level that you want but we are believing God that the next five years God helping us we will be every where.

Can you tell us about your fashion academy and how many people have you been able to trained so far ?

I have a fashion academy ,I have two packages I apprenticeship I train them up I have a fashion school where I teach upcoming designers and tailors in schools like in my fashion school. I have up to twenty students but due to covid we did not take much intake ,so I have to reduce the number but for the Apprenticeship I have to take up to like 40 persons learning under me so that is it.

How Did You Source For Capital In Starting ?

I will say sourcing for capital , I did not source for capital when I was starting, I was serving I was working and I was saving so after my NYSC service years I gathered what I have gotten and the help of my relatives and they gave me what they have and I started .

Loans requirement through banks by small medium enterprises what is your challenges ?

When I started, I approached bank of Industry for a loan but the process is very rigorous so I Couldn’t complete the requirement and if you go to some commercial banks you will be asked to bring a collateral which is very difficult. I haven’t collected any loan from banks

What can government and bank do to assist small medium enterprises like yours ?

Government can assist in numerous ways by providing a collateral creating loans to helps SME those can achieve certain goals in productivity or hiring additional personnel

They should listen to the SME’s owners and help them out because the way the country is right now ,if you don’t have anybody out there nobody listens to you and you know beginners .you are not expected to have a collateral like a building and all that they should try and create different ways of helping SME without big collateral.

What can you say on the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and how has your organisation been able to assist in solving the problems of unemployment in Nigeria ?

The rate of unemployment in Nigeria as at 2021 the rate of unemployment is estimated to 32.5 percent this figure is projected to increase further in 2022 . Chronologically data shows the unemployment rate in Nigeria rose constantly in the past year and we have been able to help in our own little way I have helped and I know how many I have trained and I know how many I helped and how many I am still training.

What kind of designs do you sew ?

I make English wears. I also make traditional, I make suits and native wears. there is nothing that you will wear in this part of this country that I don’t sew.