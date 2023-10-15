FG upgrade Federal College of Education Technical Isu Ebonyi State, to Degree Awarding Institution-Provost

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

The Federal Government has upgraded the Federal College of Education Technical Isu, Ebonyi State to a Degree Awarding Institution.

The Provost of the Institution Professor Okey Reuben Okechukwu, made the disclosure in his office at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Daily Champion .

He maintained that approval has equally been granted to the institution to admit Pre-NCE students, for those that are deficient in their O level Certificate.

Professor Okechukwu emphasized that this elevation has been approved by the National Commission for Colleges of Education /NCCE.

He said that the upgrade will reflect in the New JAMB Bronchure for 2024/25 academic session.

According to him, we will start the admission process and it will be reflected in the JAMB Bronchure for 2024/2025 Academic Session

I use this opportunity to invite all intending students, to come to our College, we are open to give admission to as many that are willing to come to this college

Those who are coming can apply, if you can not do NCE Stretch, you can do Pre-NCE programme in our College

The Provost restated that it was no longer the question of affiliating it to any University, stating that the institution was now gazzetted to offer degree programmes at a stretch.

You can also do degree programme from the next JAMB, register in our College, apply for degree in any discipline

He opined,this is a good news for the people, for the locals and for the Nigerian students,

Our emphasis is Technical education which comprised Metal work, wood work, automobile, and electrical electronics

On Vocational Education, we have Home Economics, Fine and Applied Arts, Theatre Arts, Agric Education and Business Education respectively*

He noted that in the Science Education, the institution offers Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated Science, Mathematics and Computer Science, we have Degrees in all this areas

We have laid down infrastructure in the College, we have Laboratory, Technical Workshop of high standard fully equipped, land for different types of Agricultural produce, hostel accommodation

The Academic Don restated that the Ministry of Agriculture sent intervention to the College to develop it’s agricultural farms of various sizes.

Speaking against the backdrop of funding by the Federal government Professor Okechukwu, said that the institution was in the National Budget, the management makes use of whatever that is allocated to the school judiciously.

TETFUND has been so gracious to us, and they have given several interventions including security intervention, there is Solar light everywhere

On the issue of accreditation of courses in the institution Professor Okechukwu hinted that there was no challenge regarding accreditation .

we have been accredited to run Four Schools namely Education, School of Secondary Education Technical, Secondary Education Sciences, and School of Secondary Education Vocational