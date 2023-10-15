Minister of Information Urges Advertising Regulator to Promote Local Content

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Idris Mohammed has urged the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to promote local content in all advertising materials used in the country. The Minister stated this on Friday, October 13, 2023, when he visited the ARCON as part of his ongoing familiarization visit to Agencies under his Ministry.

The Minister however noted sadly that many opportunities in the Advertising industry are lost to other countries despite the huge and rich talents that abound in the country resulting in unnecessary capital flight.

“We cannot afford a situation where all the jobs that are meant for Nigerians are taken out of this country. There is nothing that is in advertising that cannot happen in this country, we have every potential. It is important that Nigerians play a key part in the affairs of Nigeria, and advertising should not be an exception”

The Minister explained that Advertising is not just business, it is also a way of engaging the nation, promoting culture and values, reflecting the diversity in the country, and also providing direct and indirect jobs.

He commended the effort of ARCON in regulating advertising practices in Nigeria and ensuring that practitioners adhere to the highest standards.

“I am aware of the audience measurement insight being handled by your office; I am hopeful that you have achieved some milestones regarding this important issue, to ensure maximum return on media investments,” He said.

The Minister expressed his commitment to working closely with ARCON in promoting innovation, adding that it is the goal of the Ministry to ensure that the Advertising industry in Nigeria not only meets international standards but also serves as a catalyst for national development.

He equally commended ARCON for working in synergy with other sister Agencies in promoting the core values of the nation and the reorientation of Nigerians while urging them to maintain a good relationship with her stakeholders as any attempt to deviate from the Agency’s mandate would not be beneficial to the Nation.

“We need to come together on the issue of National Orientation and National Rebirth. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to preserving Nigeria’s core values and positioning the nation once again in the global community, while the Ministry of Information and National Orientation is the custodian and chief implementer of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

On his part, the Director General of ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, in his remark thanked the Minister for the visit while appealing to the Minister to intervene on the issue of the planned removal of the Agency from the Federal Government Budget, adding that the step would reverse some of the gains made by the Agency. He equally appealed to the Minister to facilitate the timely inauguration of its Governing Council for ease of operation.

The Minister was accompanied by some Directors in the Ministry.