Moog’s HV swivel joint a linchpin for floating wind energy platforms

UGO AMADI , HOUSTON TEXAS

At OTC 2024 Moog Inc. showcased its Model 483 High Voltage Electrical Swivel Joint, HVES, to enable developers of floating wind energy platforms to commission structures that vertically pivot, or “weathervane,” like the floating production

storage and offloading units that process hydrocarbons.

“We believe the Model 483 HVES is the only high-voltage solution on the market that handles greater than 52 kV,” said Bob McKay,

sales manager for Moog Inc. “Energy professionals who need this technology have told us we’re the qualified solution on the market.”

As the energy market increasingly looks to renewable technologies to achieve net-zero goals and power the grid, the Model 483 HVES

plays a critical role. This year, OTC features tracks discussing the elements for harnessing floating wind power for decarbonization. Since fixed-bottom platforms aren’t feasible at water depths greater than 60 meters, it’s necessary to design and deploy floating

offshore wind turbines.

According to McKay, Moog developed its Model 483 from its workhorse MV power swivels for the FPSO market, installed in over 60 locations

worldwide with an uptime of 99.92 percent.

The Model 483 is rated at 72.5kV (66 kV operating) for pivoting offshore applications. The HVES stands 2,300 mm with a diameter of 2,510 mm and weighs approximately 5,280 kg. The Moog HVES also includes condition monitoring via a PLC system as well as an upgrade path to 145 kV, which can

be implemented in the field with a change to a higher di-electric strength and environmentally friendly gas. The Model 483 can also include an integral geo-stationary side connection for daisy-chaining multiple installations.

“Power swivels are something we’ve engineered for nearly 25 years,” added McKay. “Our designs adhere to IEC codes, and third parties

like Det Norske Veritas have independently verified our technology.”

Designers and manufacturers of floating wind energy platforms who want a qualified HVES can visit Moog at OTC (booth 1567) from May 6-9, 2024, or read more here.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and

controls systems. Moog’s Industrial segment designs and manufactures high performance motion control products, solutions and services combining electric, hydraulic, and hybrid technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy,

industrial machinery, simulation and test markets. Moog Industrial helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog’s Industrial segment, which had fiscal year 2023 sales of US $983 million and over 40 locations