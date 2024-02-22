FG issues Provisional Licences to two universities, bringing the number of private universities to 149 and a total number of universities in the country to 274.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government has presented Provisional Licences to two universities, Lighthouse University, Evbuobanosa, Edo state and the African School of Economics, FCT; bringing the number of private universities to 149 and a total number of universities in the country to 274.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who spoke while presenting the license to the universities, said the two universities were approved by President Bola Tinubu at the Dec. 13, 2023 Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Mamman charged the proprietors of the universities to capture skills and entrepreneurship which are the current thinking and agenda of the present administration.

Proof Mamman said a substantive licence would be issued to the universities three years after the probation, only if they met the requirements of quality assurance.

He, therefore, warned that the provision of the licences may be withdrawn after three years probation if they fail to meet the full requirements.

“As you are probably aware, Nigeria currently has the largest economy in Africa with great potentials. The country’s population is forecasted to increase up to four hundred million by the year 2050.

“This should therefore evoke a sense of urgency in preparation to cater for the needs of this anticipated population.

“Government being well aware that education holds the key to the preparation we speak of, will continue to welcome partnership with the private sector, especially in the area of university education.

“As long as the gap of access to University education continues to widen and the enrolment of students in excess of the standard carrying capacity of the Nigerian University System persists, government will continue to welcome proposals for the

funding and infrastructural development,” he said.

On quality assurance, the Minister urged the universities to maintain the highest standards in the adoption of best practices.

He advised that upon commencement of academic activities, the universities should sustain funding towards improving infrastructure, equipment for teaching and learning, as well as human resources up to a level that would earn them full accreditation.

On certificate racketeering, he warned that the ministry would go after anyone with fake universities certificates with the wrath of the law.

Earlier, the Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, said private universities bring certain uniqueness to the Nigerian university landscape.

Maiyaki noted that while the commission encouraged the innovative posture of some of these private universities, the ministry through the commission embarked on radical reengineering of curricula to meet best global standards.

“It is also pertinent that the establishment of more private universities, under the strict supervision of the NUC is an important antidote to the proliferation of illegal universities or degree mills across the country.

“I wish to enjoin you to acquaint yourselves with the code of governance for private universities which aims to enhance the successful running and sustainablity of institutions.

“It has been further reviewed to give some latitude to the proprietors on the issue of appointment of principle officers .

“We continue to remphasised and stress that the venture of establishing private universities is not for profit, it is a social service and a journey of passion,” he said.

He, however, encouraged the proprietors to ensure that quality is not compromised for profit motives, as any operation outside the provision of NUC guidelines would attract sanctions.

He added that if the infraction occurs during the probationary period, it would lead to a withdrawal of their provisional licences.