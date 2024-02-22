Anambra, Lagos forge partnership for advancement in information technology

As part of efforts towards advancing Information and Technology (IT) development in Nigeria, Anambra and Lagos States have agreed to a collaborative partnership that will see to the strengthening of their respective IT ecosystems.

This collaborative effort which stemmed from bilateral meetings with the IT Ecosystem members during the Reverse Trade Mission in the United States of America, is geared towards addressing emerging challenges, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall cybersecurity infrastructure.

This no doubt resonates with the Federal Government’s call, through the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, at the recently concluded meeting of the Nigeria National Council of ICT Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for the digitalization of MDAs operations.

According to the Minister, there was a need for immediate provision of ICT Infrastructure that would aid data sharing among government agencies, which in turn, would not only aid proactiveness in the business of governance but would also block fraudulent activities, help improve Nigeria’s economy, and set government priorities right at all times.

The objectives and key highlights of the Anambra/Lagos partnership include Cybersecurity Collaboration, Protection of IT Assets, Cyber protection measures, and expansion of IT service platforms.

Both parties will implement new methods of cybersecurity to fortify IT infrastructure as well as Formulate strategies to comprehend and counter the evolving threat landscape in cyberspace.

Both states will also explore the Introduction of advanced cyber protection measures for safeguarding critical IT assets, familiarization with cutting-edge tools to mitigate and reduce cybercrime risks, and understanding new tools to enrich IT service platforms, including cloud solutions like AWS.

There is also the issue of aligning with digitization and customer service agenda, to enhance service delivery and developing initiatives for rapid onboarding of new skills in the IT sector as well as Upscaling the skill system to meet the evolving demands of the IT landscape. Both parties will equally seek joint efforts to bolster the pool of skilled professionals in the Information Technology sector.

Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Tunbosun Alake, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership signifies a crucial step in fortifying our technological capabilities. By combining forces with Anambra State, we aim to create a resilient IT infrastructure that not only addresses current challenges but also anticipates and adapts to future advancements.”

MD/CEO of Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, believes, “Collaborating with Lagos State is an opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths and elevate our IT services market. Together, we can achieve technological excellence and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s digital transformation.”

This imminent partnership between Anambra and Lagos states is poised to make tangible strides in the Information Technology sector, setting a precedent for collaborative efforts in advancing the nation’s technological landscape.