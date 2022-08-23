FG gives succour to 2000 Katsina schools, 143000 households

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The National Social Investment and Special Intervention programmes have benefitted no fewer than 2000 primary schools and 143,000 households in Katsina State.

Also, 57,000 small and medium enterprises have benefitted from the government’s Enterprises Empowerment Programme under Traders Moni, Market Moni and Farmers Moni initiatives.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Empowerment and Special Intervention, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, disclosed this in Katsina during 2022 World Humanitarian Day celebration.

Nasir, in a statement by the spokesman of the department, Abubakar Mamuda, said the primary schools are benefitting from home school feeding programme across the 34 local government area of the state.

Similarly, the affected households are benefitting from Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in 12 select local government areas.

On N – Power, he noted that over 40,000 youths in the state were receiving monthly stipends from the programme just as 57,000 SMEs were drawing benefits from the government’s enterprises empowerment programmes.

“This is in addition to the provision of N20,000 cash assistance to women in select rural areas of the state,” said Nasir.

The special adviser, who is also the state focal person of National Social Investment, described the World Humsnitarian Day as an avenue of creating awareness and intensifying efforts in rendering service to humanity and giving the less privileged a sense of belonging.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating a lot of special intervention programmes; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Saadiya Umar Faruq, and Governor Masari for their concern in rendering humanitarian services.

Nasir also assured of the commitment of the department towards rendering more special intervention programmes for the overall development of the State.