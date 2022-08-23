FG URGES COMPANIES TO COMPLY WITH OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY, HEALTH LAWS, REGULATIONS 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has called on companies and other employers of labour to comply with the provisions of the Factories Act, 2004 and other Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) laws and regulations, to guard against hazards in workplaces.

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, made the call when he led a team from the Ministry to inspect some companies in Ilorin, Kwara State, to assess their level of compliance with the provisions of the Factories Act and other national and international laws regarding Occupational Safety and Health.

Keyamo, represented by Director, Occupational Safety and Health department of the Ministry, Lauretta Adogu , stated that government promotes Occupational Safety and Health through monitoring, inspection, and accident investigation in workplaces, aimed at preventing accidents, hazards, injuries, and diseases at work.

He disclosed that Government’s activities in promoting OSH are guided by international and regional laws, national laws and policies, as well as ILO Conventions, especially Conventions 155 and 187, which are now fundamental Conventions, and which principles must be compulsorily respected and promoted by all member states of the Organisation.

Keyamo therefore urged the organisations to adhere to the provisions of national laws and policies, as well as international laws and regulations on Occupational Safety and Health.

The Minister also enjoined them to align their organizational policies with the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health, and National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS.

The inspected companies include Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Tuyil Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Outspan Nigeria Limited, OFI, and International Tobacco Company.

The management of the various companies pledged to keep adhering to the provisions of the various National laws and Policies, as well as international laws on Occupational Safety and Health.