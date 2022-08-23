Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

21 ships conveying petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

Maritime
By Editor
1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said 21 ships laden with petroleum products and others were expected at the Lagos ports from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30.

It said the ships were also conveying general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, automobile gasoline, butane gas, bulk salt, bulk urea and jet fuel.

It said six other ships containing jet fuel, base oil and petrol were waiting to berth at the ports.

The authority added that 19 other ships were also discharging bulk wheat, container, general cargo, base oil, bulk sugar, pet coke, bulk clinker, bulk urea, petrol and bulk gypsum at the ports. (NAN

Continue Reading
Editor 6732 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lekki deep-sea port to create 112,000…

NPA generates N172.285bn revenue in first half of 2022,…

Minister Commends NPA Over Lekki Port, Seek Connection To…

NPA poised to support private sector initiatives on…

1 of 31