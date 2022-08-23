21 ships conveying petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said 21 ships laden with petroleum products and others were expected at the Lagos ports from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30.

It said the ships were also conveying general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, automobile gasoline, butane gas, bulk salt, bulk urea and jet fuel.

It said six other ships containing jet fuel, base oil and petrol were waiting to berth at the ports.

The authority added that 19 other ships were also discharging bulk wheat, container, general cargo, base oil, bulk sugar, pet coke, bulk clinker, bulk urea, petrol and bulk gypsum at the ports. (NAN