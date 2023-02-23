FG directs the screening of NSITF workers’ NYSC certificates

By AKOR SYLVESTER,-Abuja

Federal government, yesterday directed the newly inaugurated management board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to immediately begin the screening of National Youth Service Corps certificates being paraded by all workers of the fund and ascertain their authenticity.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who gave the directive during the inauguration of the board at Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the decision became imperative in order to redeem the battered image of the commission caused by the immediate Managing Director of the fund.

Recall that the former NSITF boss, Micheal Akabogu with the discharge certificate number: A030544, was invited by the police for allegedly forging his NYSC Discharge Certificate after a criminal complaint against him was forwarded to the force.

The NYSC, in a letter of response to the police with reference number: NYSC/CCD/VER/10/S.1/VOL/07, disowned Akabogu’s discharged certificate.

The development led to the sack of Akabogu by President, Muhammadu Buhari..

Speaking on the development during the inauguration, Ngige said the fund and the entire ministry of labour and employment could not afford to get bad publicity again because of the avoidable situations especially among workers.

He said, “In order to maintain, protect and promote a very viable and thriving organisation, I have four major tasks before the new Management Board of the NSITF.

“To screen and vet the academic and NYSC Certificates of National Service (CNS) of ALL staff in the Fund. To ensure the full implementation of the NSITF Restructuring Report.

“To ensure the urgent conclusion of the E-NSITF Phase I and Phase II to enable maximum collection of Contributions from the Public and Private Sectors as well as inch into the Informal sector of the Economy.”

Reacting to the charge, the chairman of the board, Emmanuel Nwosu, noted that he and his team would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those with forged academic credentials are weeded out of the system, so as to repackage the image of the fund.

On her part, the new Managing Director of the fund, Mrs Maureen Allagoa, said she would do everything possible to ensure that there is accountability in the fund which has been reportedly lacking in the past.