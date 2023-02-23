Oyo People Eulogise FG For Infrastructure Development.

By AKOR SYLVESYER-Abuja

The people of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state have expressed gratitude over the commissioning and handing over of a 0.75 kilometre internal road to the National Centre for Generic and Biotechnology Agency, ( NACGRAB) located at the National Cereals Research Institute Complex in Ibadan in Oyo State, by the federal government.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, represented by the Federal Controller of Works, Oyo State, Kayode Ibrahim revealed that Oyo State is benefitting tremendiously from the federal government road projects.

He said, ” I can testify that a number of roads have received attention, from Lagos to Ibadan and Shagamu to Ibadan roads. We are pushing to finish them before May,2023.”

Fashola added that “When you go round the state you will see that work is going on in many places at a great speed.”

He said that the Ibadan-Ife – Ilesa road was a night mare to road users before now, adding that Iwo road to Asejire to Ife is also presently receiving massive attention .

The Minister also confirmed that the contract for the rehabilitation of Ibadan – Oyo road had been awarded and the contractors are ready to hit the ground running.

He also disclosed that “Reynolds Construction Company, (RCC) is working round the clock on the Oyo Ogbomosho road with the aim of connecting it to the highway at the end of this year.”

The Minister also disclosed that work is on going at the Ogbomosho road because all obstacles had been removed and funds also released.

Fashola in the same vain said that construction work is currently on going in a session at Oke – Ogun called Okerete from Shaki which is about a hundred kilometres, this previous administration had abandoned.

He also said that Isaleadini road that was abandoned for long and Okeohun road are receiving attention while road users are currently plying them freely with ease.

The Minister said other projects implemented by the Buhari administration in Oyo State include, the school of Survey, an internal road at University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan and Moor Plantation.

In his welcome address, the Director of The National Centre for Generic and Biotechnology,( NACGRAB) Anthony Okere who was represented by Abisoye Ojo expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the internal road intervention project.

The Director said access road to the Animal Generic Resource and Field in NACGRAB had worsened over the years due to gully erosion and transportion of farm equipments, livestock and their feeds as well as mobility of staff and guests of the Centre had been a nightmare but with the rehabilitation of the road by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing it has become a thing of the past.

Officials of some other Federal organisations such as the National Cereal Institute, Regional Office of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science with office and residential accommodation within the NCRI Complex expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the work done.

This road network will benefit about fourteen organisations both state and federal, who are being accommodated within the complex.