2023 Elections:  Southern Youth Wing of  CAN reject  Same-faith Ticket 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Southern Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has Vehemently rejected the Same-faith ticket adopted by the rulling party

In a statement signed by the Southern youth chairman,Oluchukwu Nnabugwu therefore called on all Christian youths in the Southern region to unanimously reject the APC and vote for the party which he noted upholds the rule of religious tolerance in the country.

Nnabugwu further said , that the decision of the Youth wing, was taken after due consultations with the Mother-body of the Southern Christian Association of Nigeria led by Bishop Maxwell korie.

He added that the present religious crisis witnessed across the country needs a government with different belief systems to restore the peace and unity of the Nation.

According to him, ” the outcome of the February 25th presidential election is going to either be the beginning of a new dawn or the inception of tyranny, nepotism in the country”

“This election is going to make or mar the dividends of democracy which we have preached over the years. Therefore, We the Southern Youths wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, is rejecting in its totality the Same-faith ticket of the rulling party”. He said.

Nnabugwu therefore advised the Christians to avoid being used bby the politicians during the election just as he appealed to them to come out to vote for the right candidate.